Knicks Receive Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update Before 76ers Matchup

The New York Knicks just snapped a four-game losing streak with a historic blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 21. But that 120-66 victory came against one of the league's worst teams. Now, New York faces a real test against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 24, and there's uncertainty about their star center.

SNY's Ian Begley reported on X that the Knicks have an injury concern heading into the game with Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Knicks are listing Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable tomorrow at PHI due to thoracic back spasms. For Sixers, both Paul George and Joel Embiid are listed as probable to play."

Back spasms in the thoracic region involve muscle contractions in the middle part of the spine. For a 7-footer who relies on mobility and physicality, that kind of pain makes it tough to move comfortably on the court.

The timing is rough for a team sitting at 26-18 and now third in the Eastern Conference. Towns has been struggling through an inconsistent stretch this month, and now a back injury could keep him out completely.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Season Struggles

The numbers show a clear drop from last season. Towns is averaging 20.8 points this year compared to 24.4 last season with the Knicks. His field goal percentage has also fallen from 52.6 percent to 46.9 percent. Even his three-point shooting has dropped from 42.0 percent to 36.3 percent this season.

His struggles hit rock-bottom during a January 15 loss to the Sacramento Kings. With Jalen Brunson sidelined by an ankle injury, the Knicks needed Towns to step up. Instead, he went scoreless in the second half and finished with just 13 points and four rebounds. He did set a career high with five steals, but that didn't make up for the lack of offensive production.

Head coach Mike Brown didn't hold back after that game. He questioned Towns' effort level and decision-making on the court. Brown has called out his star center multiple times this month, including after a loss to the Phoenix Suns when he said Towns needs to move the ball faster against double teams.

Towns has been open about his adjustment struggles this season under Brown's system. The new coach brought a different offensive approach than what Towns experienced last year under Tom Thibodeau. The shift has been tough, and the drop in production tells the story.

What's Next for New York

Rookie Ariel Hukporti would likely get the start at center if Towns can't go tomorrow. The Knicks beat the Nets by 54 points on January 21, but Brooklyn is lottery-bound and hardly provides a real measuring stick. Philadelphia already won both meetings this season at Madison Square Garden.

New York needs to prove the Nets' blowout win wasn't just about facing a bad team. Whether Towns plays through the back spasms or sits out, the Knicks have to show they can compete against quality opponents. Their season depends on finding that consistency.

