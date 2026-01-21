Knicks Don't Need to Push Panic Button

The New York Knicks are struggling after losing eight of their last 10 games, including a 17-point blowout loss to Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks on MLK Day inside Madison Square Garden.

This is definitely the bleakest things have looked for the Knicks so far this season, but there is some reason for optimism. Teams are bound to have some rough days, especially when there is turnover to a new coach.

While the Knicks had some form of positivity early in the season after Mike Brown took over as head coach, they were bound to encounter some struggles at some point. Those have been evident over the past couple of weeks, but every team encounters ups and downs throughout the season. It's natural for this to happen, so it should be okay as long as the Knicks find a solution, which they believe is possible.

“There’s no doubt in my mind. I believe in everybody in that locker room. You can ask them — I feel they believe in each other, too. We’re going through it. We’ve got to figure out how to get out of it," Brown said h/t Posting and Toasting.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Knicks Have Time to Correct Errors

The Knicks have 39 games left in the season, and at their current pace, they should hover around 49-50 wins. The Knicks are in the middle of the pack when it comes to the report cards, which is a sign that they are not reaching their expectations because they are one of the best teams in the league.

The Knicks have only won a third of their games since lifting the NBA Cup in Las Vegas last month, which means there is definitely cause for concern. The team is losing its grip in the Eastern Conference standings, pulling in at third place behind the Boston Celtics after weeks of being in second right behind the Detroit Pistons.

However, their margin between second and third place is just 1.5 games, and with three months left in the regular season, there is plenty of time for the Knicks to overcome this obstacle. The Knicks are urgently trying to fix their issues, and that collective effort should be able to help pull the team out of this rut they've been in.

The sooner the Knicks quiet the critics, the more confidence the team should have as the second half of the season gets underway.

