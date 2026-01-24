Bold Predictions for Knicks' Matchup vs. 76ers

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks are in a desperate situation, having to demonstrate that their 120-66 win over the Brooklyn Nets was not a fluke.

The team will travel to Philadelphia after the most lopsided victory in the history of the franchise, but the 76ers are a totally different team than the Nets.

Even though Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable with thoracic back spasms, the Knicks have to face a hard truth: they've lost nine of their last 12 games, and Philadelphia has just seen Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid score a combined 68 points in an overtime game against ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌the Houston Rockets.

Jalen Brunson Drops 35+ Points and Keeps the Knicks Competitive

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has really been great all season. He's averaging 27.9 points per game and is the 10th leading scorer in the NBA. Maxey is third at 30.1 PPG, but Brunson is the one with the clutch gene that the Knicks will need in a hostile environment.

I would say he will keep attacking the paint without a doubt, do pick-and-rolls with such accuracy and look for his mid-range shots.

If Towns is not playing then Brunson would be the whole offense, and he has already shown that he can handle such a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌burden.

The Knicks Steal This Game by Controlling the Glass

Jan 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) takes a three point shot in the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ York has a good hold of rebounding, and this is the way they can secure a win.

If the Knicks are aggressive in grabbing the ball and securing additional possessions, it will level Philly's scoring threat. Josh Hart has to be the beast of the boards, work harder than Embiid and make the situation ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌messy.

Mikal Bridges Has a Breakout Performance and Silences Doubters

Bridges​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has not been very consistent since the Knicks acquired him via trade from the Nets before the 2024-25 season, but he gets to show what he's made of here. He's a two-way player who can not only guard Paul George, but also score when the defense collapses on Brunson.

Get ready to see Bridges take advantage of fast-break chances off Philly turnovers and knock down some crucial corner threes. If he nets 20+ points plus brings some hard-nosed defense, the Knicks will be the ones celebrating the upset.

Final Verdict

The Knicks stun Philadelphia 119-116 after a fierce, physical showdown. Brunson's brilliance, combined with New York's sheer determination, outplays the 76ers' skill superiority. This squad is craving a statement win, and the timing couldn't be better than ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌this game

