The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks took the fans' breath away, as the team had the most dominant night in history, whaling on the Brooklyn Nets 120-66 at Madison Square Garden.

The 54-point rout completely annihilated the team's previous largest margin of victory by 6 points, a record that had been tied three times since 1968, and it was a huge load off the back of a squad which had lost nine of its last 11 games.

The Knicks reacted emphatically to their players-only meeting after their last disheartening loss to Dallas with a strong showing on both ends of the court, notching their 13th straight win against the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Nets.

There were six players in double figures; Jalen Brunson was the top scorer with 20 points, and Landry Shamet also stood out by sinking all six of his three-point attempts. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Landry Shamet's Shooting Clinic Signals Complete Recovery

Landry​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Shamet coming off the bench with a perfect 18-point scoring night was not just another hot shooting game, but it was a genuine sign of his full recovery from the shoulder injury which kept him out of the game for weeks.

The crowd was on fire after his two consecutive three-pointers in the last moments of the first quarter which stretched the lead of New York to 38-20. It was the beginning of total domination.

Miles McBride praised his teammate's performance, noting that "to deal with what he's had to deal with, it's a testimony to his hard work, how he prepares. We're not surprised." Jalen also added, "Happy to have him back healthy, that's the most important thing."

Defensive Suffocation Sends Season-Low Statement

Through​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ relentless defensive execution, the Knicks held Brooklyn to an NBA season-low 66 points. New York not only limited the Nets to 28.7 percent three-point shooting but also dominated the rebound battle, which led to transition opportunities, and the Knicks outscored the Nets 29-4 in fastbreak points.

The defensive effort culminated in a 16-0 run in the opening of the fourth quarter which resulted in the Knicks, who had a comfortable lead at the time.

Leadership and Perspective Define Championship Mentality

Jalen​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Brunson's composure after a historic win showed the level of a mature player necessary for a title. Instead of gloating for crushing an opponent that is rebuilding, he underlined that "this is a good step for us, but we've got to continue to press the issue of getting better every single day."

Karl-Anthony Towns echoed that sentiment, stating, "consistency is what makes champions. We've got to find that consistency of bringing this kind of intensity, energy and execution every single night."

