Is LeBron James Playing? Final Lakers vs Spurs Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers look to end a two-game losing streak against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. This matchup marks the first game for the Lakers since the raging wildfires in Los Angeles caused the team to postpone two games.
The Lakers fell to the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks in a two-game road trip to Texas, where star forward LeBron James contributed two double-doubles. Los Angeles will look for the leadership of James on the floor against the Hornets to secure the win.
James was listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup, as he’s been nursing a left foot injury for several weeks now. Fortunately for the Lakers, James was most recently listed as probable and will play against the Spurs.
The Spurs have struggled at times to get in the win column this season, as they continue adjusting to their young core. The experience behind James and star center Anthony Davis could help give the Lakers the winning edge, but both future Hall-of-Famers have been listed as probable headed into Thursday.
Despite nursing nagging injuries, both James and Davis have been playing great basketball in recent matchups. Davis led the Lakers with a dominant 30 points and 13 rebounds in the recent loss against Houston.
The possibility of the Lakers being without James and Davis against San Antonio could be critical, as the Spurs are seemingly playing at almost full strength. The Spurs could use some confidence-boosting wins, and defeating the Lakers at home could be huge for this team.
As for Los Angeles, James and Davis aren’t the only Lakers on the injury report prior to the game on Monday against the Spurs. Cam Reddish is listed as questionable with lower back soreness, and key role players like Jalen Hood-Schifino and Christian Wood are still out nursing significant injuries.
The Lakers have now fallen to sixth place in the Western Conference following the two previous losses, and they now have a record of 20-16. Only one game separates fourth, fifth, and sixth place in the West, so there’s still plenty of time for the Lakers to climb the ranks.
