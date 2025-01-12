Lakers Set to Resume Play vs Spurs Following Postponed Games Due to Wildfires
The Lakers will resume play on Monday and take on the San Antonio Spurs.
The second game of a two-game set between the Lakers and Spurs, which will be held at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, is scheduled to be played despite the L.A. area wildfires continuing to wreak havoc on the city.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the news via X.
The Lakers were set for a five-game homestand; however, two of them have been postponed.
The Lakers were supposed to start their homestand on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets; however, that game was also postponed.
Los Angeles is currently on a two-game skid and suffered one of its worst losses on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks were without their two best players, Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.
Monday will mark day six of these devastating fires in the Los Angeles area. It has undoubtedly impacted the city like no other, and its impact extends beyond the sports world.
As things stand, three fires, the Eaton, Hurst, and Palisades fires, have spread to roughly 37,316 acres combined in the L.A. region. The wind-fed wildfires have killed at least 16 people in the greater Los Angeles area and destroyed entire communities and more than 12,300 structures.
Los Angeles County declared a public health emergency, warning that smoke and particulate matter could pose immediate and long-term threats. Evacuation orders are in place for 105,000 L.A. residents, and 87,000 are evacuation warning zones, which means they may need to leave at a moment's notice.
While there has been some progress, the Santa Ana winds are expected to strengthen after a brief reprieve on Saturday. There will be 30 to 50 mph gusts in coastal areas and up to 70 mph in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.
There is a threat of more fires coming, but the hope is that the people in Los Angeles and the first responders are much more prepared to keep things to a minimum.
Still, with the unpredictability of these fires, people must stay vigilant.
Click the links below for more information, updates, and how to help:
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires.
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
