Former Laker Patrick Beverley Goes Against the Grain, Hates on New LiAngelo Ball Song
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is never shy about letting people know how he feels.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Addresses 'Nightmare' Wildfires in Los Angeles
He made that clear in his time in the NBA, and that is certainly the case when it comes to his podcast, 'The Pat Bev Podcast.'
Beverley always has something to say, and that was the case in his last episode when discussing arguably the hottest song of 2025 thus far, LiAngelo Ball, or G3’s new hit ‘Tweaker.'
That song has taken over the hip-hop world and the internet. Everyone seems to be infatuated with the song, except, of course, for Beverley.
In his podcast, Beverley criticized the song. He joked that everyone only knew the chorus and that the rest of the lyrics were a mystery. Pat Bev went on to mock the song for its “woah, woah” millennial whoop sounds.
“Stop singing that weak a– song, man. That sh-t’s a no. That is a trash a– song, God!” Beverley said, laughing as he poked fun at the viral hit.
He added, “I think that’s a song that no one knows the words to, and they only know, woah! woah! And you have to sing it like you’re an older alcoholic man.”
The former Lakers guard was in Los Angeles for 45 games during the 2022-23 season.
In those games, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 40 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three in 26.9 minutes of action.
Prior to the 2023 trade deadline, Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic in a four-team trade involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. He and the Magic agreed to a contract buyout three days later, and he was subsequently waived.
A couple of weeks later, he signed with the Chicago Bulls and finished that season in the Midwest.
While Beverley is going against the grain, he certainly doesn't speak for others, as NBA teams, NFL teams, celebrities, and influencers seem to be vibing to it.
The song has become a trend, crossing into multiple circles, and people are embracing the catchy anthem. Many people are big fans of it due to its catchy hook and beat.
Although Ball's basketball career has come to an unexpected end, his music career seems to be taking off in a big way.
More Lakers: Massive Lakers Trade Proposal Sees LA Acquire Dynamic $23 Million Guard
LeBron James Called Out by Former Defensive Player of the Year
For all the latest Los Angeles Lakers news, stay tuned to Lakers On SI.