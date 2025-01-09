NBA Postponing Lakers vs Hornets Game Due to Raging Los Angeles Wildfires
The Lakers and Hornets game on Thursday will be postponed due to raging wildfires across Southern California. It remains to be seen when the game will take place but safety is of the utmost importance right now.
The fires continue to burn multiple areas in and around Los Angeles so the league decided it was best to hold the game off. NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news of the postponement.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick and his family are among those who has been forced to evacuate due to the fires.
"I just want to acknowledge and send thoughts and prayers to everyone in the Palisades right now," Redick said. "That's where I live.
"Our family, my wife's family, my wife's twin sister, they've evacuated. I know a lot of people are freaking out right now, including my family. From the sound of things, with the winds coming [Tuesday night], I know a lot of people are scared. So I just want to acknowledge that. Thoughts and prayers for sure, and hope everybody stays safe."
The Lakers are coming off two bad losses on the road against the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. The Dallas game especially stings as the Mavericks were without both Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic for the matchup.
Los Angeles has gone through multiple series of both good and bad basketball. They have been fairly inconsistent throughout the year but they remain as one of the more intriguing teams across the NBA.
Los Angeles is next scheduled to play on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. It remains to be seen if the game will take place and is all dependent on whether the firefighters can get containment of the wildfires.
For more information on the fires, please see below.
-California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
-Eaton Fire
-Palisades Fire
-L.A. County Fire Department
-L.A. County Government
-Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
-Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
More Lakers: Lakers Given Strong Odds to Land Jimmy Butler in Blockbuster Deal
Lakers’ Bronny James Earns Surprising Amount of All-Star Votes