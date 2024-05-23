Magic Mock Draft Roundup: Who Does Orlando Take With the No. 18 Overall Pick?
ORLANDO — For the first time since 2020, the Orlando Magic find themselves outside of the NBA Draft Lottery after going 47-35 and making the Eastern Conference Playoffs as the No. 5 seed.
Better shooting is among the Magic's top needs and was addressed in many of the most recent mock drafts.
The most popular pick was Colorado Buffaloes senior forward Tristan Da Silva, 23, who averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for a Buffaloes team that reached the second round of the NCAA Men's Tournament. The German forward shot better than 39 percent from 3 in his last two seasons.
Here are the rest of the mock drafts and who Orlando is predicted to take with the No. 18 overall pick:
NBA Draft Fan Nation: Tristan Da Silva
NBA Draft Room: Tristan Da Silva
"One of the better shooters in college ball who also has good size and decent movement skills. Looks ready to play a role early in his NBA career."
ESPN: Kansas forward Johnny Furphy
"Orlando has built a young, playoff-caliber roster and may not be selecting early in the draft anytime soon, making this pick a possible opportunity to swing on upside one more time rather than target an immediate contributor. The late-blooming Furphy is the type of tall, skilled, low-maintenance perimeter prospect the Magic have favored in recent drafts, and Orlando has enough talent on the roster to afford him some low-pressure development time."
Furphy, 19, made the Big 12 Conference's All-Freshman Team and averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game and shot 46.6 percent from the field, including 35.2 percent from beyond the arc. Of his 33 collegiate games, the 6-foot-9 Australian forward scored at least 15 points eight times.
The Ringer: California forward Jaylon Tyson
"The Magic badly need shooting and perimeter creation. Tyson leans more on the creator side of things, but in a more condensed role his shooting could pop as a 6-foot-7 wing who can also handle the ball."
The most productive of the players mocked to the Magic, Tyson averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 36 percent from 3 on 4.5 attempts per game, and in his previous season at Texas Tech, he shot 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Tyson, 21, also made the All-Pac-12 team in 2023-24.
Bleacher Report: Baylor guard Ja'Kobe Walter
"He's going to get pegged with a safe label that sees a three-and-D 2-guard who can defend both wing positions. The lack of creation and playmaking may just make it tougher for teams to picture upside worth a top-10 pick."
Walter, 19, made an immediate impact as a freshman, leading Baylor in scoring with 14.5 points per game and he shot 37.6 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from 3. The 6-foot-4 guard's play landed him on the 2023-24 All-Big 12 team and Walter was the conference's Rookie of the Year.
The NBA Draft takes place on June 26-27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
