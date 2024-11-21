Meet the Opponent: JJ Redick-led Lakers Put Perfect Home Record on Line Against Magic
When the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time this season, a familiar face will be on the sidelines coaching against the Magic.
Eighteen years ago, Orlando selected JJ Redick – a college superstar out of Duke – with the 11th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. He spent six full seasons and part of a seventh with the Magic in a 15-year NBA career.
When he retired as a player after the 2020-21 season, Redick entered the NBA media sphere as a broadcaster and podcaster, instantly becoming one of the most popular voices in the space. But this year, as the boss of the Lakers – the first coaching position he's ever held outside of youth basketball – he's in charge of one of the world's most popular sports franchises in one of the world's biggest cities.
So far, his Lakers are off to a flying start – 10-4 and 7-0 at home. Tonight, they'll lay that perfect home record on the line against the 9-7 Magic.
Meet the Lakers
Key Returners
- Anthony Davis: 30.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.8 blocks 56.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT%
- LeBron James: 23.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 51.5 FG%, 41.6 3PT%
- Austin Reaves: 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 45.0. FG%, 36.7 3PT%
- Rui Hachimura: 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT%
- D'Angelo Russell: 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 39.7 FG%, 31.2 3PT%
Key Additions
- Dalton Knecht (No. 17 pick in 2024 NBA Draft): 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 52.3 FG%, 46.4 3PT%
Key Departures
- None
About the Lakers
Gameday Injury News
- Anthony Davis: Probable (left plantar fasciitis)
- Rui Hachimura: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
- Bronny James: Doubtful (left heel contusion)
MORE: Magic-Lakers Injury Report – who's in, who's out for Orlando and Los Angeles Thursday night?
Notable Numbers
- 14th in net rating (4th offense, 24th defense)
- 8th eFG% (55.5), 21st opp. eFG% (55.1)
- 5th TS% (59.7)
- 15th pace (99.21 possessions/game)
- 1st FTA rate (.314), 8th opp. FTA rate (.230)
- 5th TOV% (12.9), 18th opp. TOV% (14.2)
- 17th OREB% (28.3), 26th opp. OREB% (31.8)
- 29th opp. fastbreak pts/game (19.1)
- 26th opp. point in the paint/game (53.4)
While the man on the sidelines is new, the Lakers' on-court personnel haven't changed much.
The conversation starts with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which has been the case since the duo first teamed up in 2019. Davis is performing at an MVP level, averaging a 30-point double-double. In Year 13 as a pro, Davis is putting up career-best shooting numbers.
James continues to fend off Father Time and add credibility to an argument that he is the greatest player of all time. In Year 22, James is averaging nearly 24 points a game to go with eight rebounds and nine assists. He is averaging a career-best 41.6 % on three-pointers. And one last number: He turns 40 at the end of December. What he's doing is remarkable and historic.
But Redick's job is as much about maximizing the players around Davis and James. So far, Austin Reaves is a legitimate third option, and role players such as Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht – a deadeye rookie coming off a 37-point night with nine three-pointers – are helping power the Lakers.
D'Angelo Russell is a wild card whom Redick has called out this season for his decision-making. Russell is playing five fewer minutes a game but still contributes nearly 12 points and five assists.
LA's formula relies on its offense to paper their defensive flaws. The Magic defense is capable of wearing down opponents until the offense catches up. The Lakers get to the free throw line more than any other team. They also struggle with turnovers and giving up points in transition.
While the Lakers stand to be one of the toughest road games for the Magic this season, their defense and energy give them more than a fighting chance. Beating LA in the second half of back-to-back games would be the Magic's most impressive win of the season.
