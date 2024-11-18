Magic’s Franz Wagner Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Nov. 11-17
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week four of the NBA season (Nov. 11-17), the NBA announced on Monday afternoon.
In three games last week, Wagner averaged 30.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals a game. With his help, the Magic secured wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers in a perfect 3-0 week.
Wagner had twice previously this year been nominated for the honor, but this is his first time winning the award. In turn, he became the 14th player in Magic franchise history to win the East Player of the Week award.
He’s the first Magic player since Paolo Banchero on Nov. 26, 2023 to win the award.
