Magic's Win Streak Snapped in Uncharacteristic Loss to Clippers
This year's Orlando Magic have a few redeeming qualities that they can rely on most nights.
A top-five defense can wear out opponents and help the Magic endure their shooting lulls. They crash the glass and limit opponents to one shot.
Those characteristics plus a lot of Franz Wagner defined the Magic's six-game winning streak. Minus those advantages Wednesday night, the Magic fell 104-93 to the Los Angeles Clippers, dropping Orlando to 9-7 overall and 1-1 on this road trip.
On paper, this was a meeting of similar styles. Two of the NBA's bottom-third offenses were tasked with scoring against their opponent's top-10 defense. Turnovers were an issue on both sides, but the Clippers made shots and the Magic didn't.
Despite their 22 turnovers, LA shot 49.4 percent from the field and made 11-of-22 three-pointers. Orlando was held to 44.0 percent from the field and 22.9 percent from three (8-of-35).
The two squads also entered the night Nos. 1 and 2 in the NBA for fewest opponent offensive rebounds. The Clippers overwhelmed the Magic on the boards, securing 15 offensive rebounds and scoring 17 second-chance points.
Anthony Black scored 17 points and added eight assists, but he also committed six turnovers. Franz Wagner had 14 points, ending a streak of eight games with 20 or more points. With the Clippers' Kris Dunn hounding him for most of the night, Wagner attempted 11 shots – fewer than half his average in the previous five games.
Up Next
The Magic's road trip concludes with the second night of their LA back-to-back, squaring off the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET inside Crypto.com Arena.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- CARTER JR. RETURNS TO PRACTICE: According to Magic team reporter Dan Savage, the 25-year-old center participated partially in the team's practice ahead of tomorrow's game versus the LA Clippers. CLICK HERE
- COLUMN: WAGNER WORTH EVERY PENNY: The Orlando Magic met equal parts praise and skepticism when they gave Franz Wagner a $224-million max rookie extension. Fifteen games into the season, Wagner's on an All-Star trajectory. CLICK HERE
- COULD BANCHERO RETURN BY CHRISTMAS?: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero told ESPN's Marc Spears that he feels he could be back by Christmas from a torn right oblique muscle. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ WAGNER NAMED EAST POTW: Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner became the 14th player in franchise history to be named the conference’s Player of the Week. CLICK HERE
- CAN MAGIC CARRY HOME SUCCESS WEST?: The Orlando Magic are 7-0 at home and 1-6 on the road. How do they change that? "You have to find a way, Jamahl Mosley said. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.