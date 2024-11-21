How to Watch Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, November 21
The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers are set to meet for the first time this season on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET inside Crypto.com Arena in LA.
It's the third and final game of the Magic's western road trip, having defeated the Phoenix Suns on Monday night before falling to the LA Clippers across town on Wednesday night. The Magic can head back home with a 2-1 road trip record if they emerge victorious over the LakeShow Thursday evening. Heading in, they sit at 9-7 this year.
The Lakers currently own the league's longest active win streak, having won their last six contests. So far this year, they're a perfect 7-0 at home, joining Orlando and Cleveland as the only teams yet to lose at home so far this season. New Laker coach JJ Redick and his team will put that mark on the line against the Magic.
How to Watch Magic at Lakers
Who: Orlando Magic (9-7) at Los Angeles Lakers (10-4)
What: NBA regular season game
When: Thursday, November 21, 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Spectrum SportsNet LA, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Lakers -5
Last Meeting: Orlando 120, Los Angeles 101 on Nov. 4, 2023
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 47.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs: 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT%
- Moritz Wagner: 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 53.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT%
Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Davis: 30.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 56.7 FG%, 41.4 3PT%
- LeBron James: 23.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 51.5 FG%, 41.6 3PT%
- Austin Reaves: 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 45.0. FG%, 36.7 3PT%
- Rui Hachimura: 12.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 42.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT%
- D'Angelo Russell: 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 39.7 FG%, 31.2 3PT%
- Dalton Knecht: 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 52.3 FG%, 46.4 3PT%
Meet the Coaches:
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 112-150 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers: It was this Magic team that first brought Redick into the NBA world nearly 20 years ago, the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Magic. After a 15-year career as a player and a brief stint as one of the most popular broadcasters and podcasters in the NBA's media sphere, Redick's first-ever coaching position is a big one – being the head coach in one of the world's biggest markets of one of the world's most popular and valuable franchises. Redick's playing career spanned six teams over those 15 years after being one of the greatest players in Duke history. Now, he's following his new calling – so far, it's off to a good start.
