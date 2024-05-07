Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. Reflects on 'Tough' Season
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. had many ups and downs during the season.
The sixth-year pro missed nearly 30 games this season with injuries to his hand and knee, and his confidence was shaken.
"It was tough," Carter said about the season. "And then it got to a point where I was doubting myself a little bit. Just being honest with it, but it was tough. It was tough. I think a lot of people were outside this facility who was able to help me encourage me and keep me going because it got to a point where I just felt like I wasn't good enough. But on the flip side of that, the fact that I was able to come back from that to help our team get to the playoffs and do what we did in the playoffs ... I'm happy that I was able to do that for this team."
Carter broke his hand on Nov. 2, just a week or so into the season, and that kept him out of the rotation for a while. The Magic flew up the standings as Carter watched from the sidelines happy for his team's success but frustrated that he could only watch. When he returned, he wasn't able to produce as much as he had in the past.
This season, Carter averaged 11 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, both lows since he joined the Magic in 2021, but he still made an impact defensively. With the rise of Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero, Carter took on a new role.
Now with a full offseason ahead, Carter can take the time to get his body and mind right in order to keep the Magic among the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO TAKING OVER: Is Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero's Lebron James-esque potential on the court being overshadowed by the big personas of fellow young stars like Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves? CLICK HERE
- MAGIC TEAM TIGHTNESS: The Orlando Magic needed every man on the roster to get to the 2024 NBA Playoffs. CLICK HERE
- JETT TAKING OFF: After spending most of his rookie season in the G-League, Jett Howard knows where he needs to improve with the Orlando Magic next season. CLICK HERE
- MOSE ON MOVES: After spending most of his rookie season in the G-League, Jett Howard knows where he needs to improve with the Orlando Magic next season. CLICK HERE
- AB ON ROOKIE YEAR: Orlando Magic point guard Anthony Black had his fair share of ups and downs in his rookie season. CLICK HERE