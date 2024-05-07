Magic PG Anthony Black Dealt With 'A Lot of Unexpected' In Rookie Season
ORLANDO — It wasn't the smoothest rookie season for Orlando Magic rookie Anthony Black.
Black's first season was filled with ups, like starting 33 games and seeing significant playing early in the season, and it was filled with downs like not seeing the court or barely playing outside of minutes when the game was already decided. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft noted the challenges that came with the varying roles and how it revealed some of his strengths and the areas he has to grow.
"Some of my strengths are making my teammates better and making the game easier for my teammates," Black said. "This year, it was a lot of unexpected. Didn't really get to see everything but I'm definitely happy to just get back in the this summer and just get back to that creation and things like that."
In Black's 33 games started, the Magic went 19-14. He averaged 4.6 points, two rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and scored in double figures seven times, including a career-high 23 points against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 26. His playing time was cut down significantly after Orlando's 98-74 loss to the New York Knicks on March 8, as he didn't start a game for the rest of the season and only played more than 10 minutes in a game four times in the final 18 games and had six instances where he didn't play at all. Before March 8, Black had six games that he didn't play.
With the fluctuation in his role on a playoff team, Black got to see what he needed to improve and mentioned its importance in helping him grow both on and off the court.
"I got to see some parts of my game that I need to work on while also getting to play on a playoff-level team," Black said. "I think all of it did a lot of good for me. [I will] definitely be going back watching the film, seeing where we can get better. All the experience, the playing, not playing, it'll all help for character and it's all good in the long run."
With the Magic's cap space, draft picks, pending free agents and recent playoff run positioning them to go all-in this offseason, there's still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Black's role. Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris signing elsewhere could open up playing time for Black, but Orlando could also opt to sign proven veteran guards that can score to replace them.
Regardless, if Black can take the necessary steps this offseason, he'll have the potential to play a more vital role for a team that will have its sights on a deep playoff run next season.
