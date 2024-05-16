Magic Report Cards: Wendell Carter Jr. Navigates Ups & Downs
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. dealt with many challenges during his third full season with the team.
As one of the few players to be around for the entirety of coach Jamahl Mosley's tenure, Carter has been viewed as a major building block for the team's foundation.
Carter was eager to get going, but a hand injury in early November knocked him out for 20 games. While he returned, he seemed to lack the burst that he used to play with, and he admitted that he was struggling throughout the season to get his mojo back.
"It was tough," Carter said about the season. "And then it got to a point where I was doubting myself a little bit. Just being honest with it, but it was tough."
Despite Carter's struggles, he was able to push forward thanks to the encouragement of his support system, and he was able to play meaningful minutes during the team's playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"I think a lot of people were outside this facility who was able to help me encourage me and keep me going because it got to a point where I just felt like I wasn't good enough," Carter said. "But on the flip side of that, the fact that I was able to come back from that to help our team get to the playoffs and do what we did in the playoffs ... I'm happy that I was able to do that for this team."
Carter is set to undergo another surgery on his hand in order for it to fully heal. Then, he will be able to try and become that strong rim protector he was working towards before his injury.
The nature of the season makes it tough to grade Carter, but the fact that he was able to produce at his limited potential gives him some positive points.
Grade: C+
