Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black is the X-Factor for the team.

When Black plays well, the Magic usually win. In the last two games, Black is averaging 19.5 points per game, stepping up in the absence of Paolo Banchero.

“I mean you saw it, there’s a level of aggression to him, a confidence," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Black.

"He changes the game both defensively and offensively, and that’s what we keep asking of him. You know, set the tone defensively and offensively when you have the ball, command the floor, look to attack, get downhill, finish at the rim. Those are the things that he’s capable of doing and it changes our team when he plays with that level of confidence and toughness.”

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner celebrates with guard Anthony Black. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Black beginning to take leap

Black was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Arkansas, where he came in as a raw prospect. However, with the Magic growing into a team that is fighting to be a contender, Black has to show that he can be someone Orlando counts on to take them where they want to go.

Black is proving in these last two games that he can be what the Magic envisioned he would be back when they drafted him. He is learning more about how to use his strengths to his advantage and that is giving him more confidence to work with.

"Definitely, I think (my footwork) definitely came from playing other sports. I played receiver, so footwork was an every day thing for me for a lot of years of my life. I think definitely you see that on the basketball court, maybe like you said my footwork comes from there. But, yeah, I guess a little bit of football, a little bit of route-running in there," Black said.

If Black can continue using his skills and strengths, the Magic will reach their ceiling and that could lead to a long future with the former Arkansas guard in Orlando.

Black and the Magic are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. ET.

