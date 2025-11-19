Orlando’s franchise player still out and what it means for the Magic

The Magic's star forward is set to miss his fourth straight game with a left groin strain. This time missing a matchup with the 4-10 Los Angeles Clippers.

#Magic forward Paolo Banchero (left groin strain) remains OUT for Thursday's game against the Clippers. It'll be his 4th game in a row missed.

Banchero is off to a great start in his 4th season, averaging 21.7/8.7/4.1 in just under 33 minutes per game. Banchero is the future of the Magic, recently signing a 5-year max extension to stay in Orlando. Paolo has 9 games of 20+ points this season and is the engine of the Orlando Magic.

How the Magic have fared without their star

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and forward Franz Wagner (22) celebrate with guard Anthony Black (0) after Black makes a basket during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Without Banchero, the Magic are actually 2-1 and had the Magic beat up until the final buzzer. The Magic's secondary stars have stepped up, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Tristan da Silva, and even Anthony Black. The Magic are finally meshing, and looking like the team everyone imagined they could be before the season started.

Without Banchero, the Magic could have a tough time with Kawhi Leonard who goes into the game with a right ankle sprain, one he has dealt with since November fourth. But if Kawhi is out, expect the Magic to lean into Banchero's co-stars again, and try and grab another victory.

Orlando Magic players on vs. off since Paolo Banchero's injury:



• Franz on: +7.9

• Franz off: -19.1



• Tristan on: +12.1

• Tristan off: -16.1



When might Banchero return?

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Groins are tricky, and projecting a timeline is just as difficult. Banchero has started some non-contact activities and is probably still week-to-week.

#Magic forward Paolo Banchero (left groin strain) spoke about his injury and the rehab:



“Doesn’t feel too crazy … Couldn’t give you an exact time, but hopefully not too long. It’s not anything major. I’m able to walk and do everything regularly. It’s just a little sore.”



More: pic.twitter.com/HLZ4jiJ2A6 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 14, 2025

Whenever Paolo returns, it will be of great benefit to the Magic. Paolo is the engine, the alpha, the 1A of the Magic and meshing with his co-stars will be essential to the team's success throughout the season.

The Magic continue to stay competitive

As the Magic navigate this stretch without their franchise cornerstone, the coaching staff has also taken the opportunity to experiment with lineups and offensive sets that could pay dividends later in the season. Orlando has emphasized quicker ball movement and a more positionless style, leaning into the versatility of Wagner and Suggs as secondary creators. Tristan da Silva’s emergence as a confident floor-spacer has added a new wrinkle to the offense, while Anthony Black’s offensive and defensive instincts continue to justify his growing role.

Defensively, the Magic remain one of the league’s most disciplined units. Even without Banchero’s size and switch ability, Orlando has maintained its physical identity, communicating well, closing out hard, and forcing teams into tough looks (98,117 in OT, and 113 points allowed).

In the bigger picture, this early-season adversity may be exactly what a rising team like Orlando needs. Learning how to win without their star could build long-term confidence, especially for a roster filled with young talent still finding its collective voice. When Banchero returns, he’ll be rejoining a group that’s growing more balanced and more self-assured with each game, a positive sign for a franchise with playoff aspirations.

If Orlando can keep stacking wins and remain competitive through Paolo’s absence, the Magic could set themselves up for a strong surge once they are back at full strength. With Banchero healthy and a supporting cast that is sharpening its identity, the Magic might not just be fighting for a playoff spot but positioning themselves as one of the most dangerous young teams in the Eastern Conference.

Just like they were meant to be.

