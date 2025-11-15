Magic beat Nets in NBA Cup thriller despite Paolo Banchero's absence

The Orlando Magic are still undefeated in NBA Cup play after beating the Brooklyn Nets 105-98 inside the Kia Center.

The Magic trailed 98-94 with just under two minutes to go, but a trio of 3-pointers (one from Tristan da Silva and the other two from Franz Wagner) gave them a five-point lead with 43.9 seconds to go. From there, they held on to grab the win against the Nets.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic escape with win vs. Nets

Paolo Banchero was ruled out for the game with a groin strain he suffered in the team's previous matchup against the New York Knicks, forcing the Magic to start da Silva in his place. He scored 22 points on 8 of 14 shooting with five 3-pointers in the win.

The Magic struggled to get into a rhythm in the first quarter, surrendering a double-digit lead in the first quarter. However, they began to chip away throughout the game and used their defense to get back in the win column for a third straight game.

Wagner led the way with 25 points, stepping up in Banchero's absence. Desmond Bane also had 19 points while Jalen Suggs added 14.

For the Nets, Michael Porter Jr. was the leading scorer with 24 points, while Nic Claxton had 13 and Noah Clowney and Terance Mann had 12 apiece. Ziaire Williams also added 15 points off the bench.

The victory was arguably the ugliest Orlando has had all season long. The team committed 19 turnovers against Brooklyn's five, but the Nets' poor shooting kept the Magic in it. It ultimately came down to making plays at the end and da Silva and Wagner made the shots when it mattered most.

The win puts the Magic back over .500 at 7-6 for the first time since the season opener when they went 1-0 to beat the Miami Heat. The team has won six of their last eight since starting 1-4, which is a sign that their rhythm is returning.

The Magic are back in action on Sunday against the red hot Houston Rockets. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

