The Orlando Magic are breathing a sigh of relief after a 104-103 win against the Brooklyn Nets inside the Barclays Center.

The Magic led by 18 points in the fourth quarter, but the Nets fought and clawed back to within a possession with about a minute to go in the game. With 1:03 to go, Nets forward Noah Clowney hit a fadeaway jumper to make it a one-point game.

After Desmond Bane missed a layup, the Nets got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. However, Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe committed offensive basket interference, which took away the make for Brooklyn with just under 24 seconds to go, forcing Orlando to earn the game on the offensive end.

Paolo Banchero found Tristan da Silva while he was double-teamed and he dunked the basketball to make it a three-point game again. Rookie guard Egor Demin hit a 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds to go to tie the game, but the Magic had one more chance to pull out a win. Banchero missed the 3-point shot, so the game went into overtime.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero controls the ball against the Brooklyn Nets. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Magic pull out win in overtime

In overtime, Demin hit another three-pointer with just over a minute to go to take a one-point lead. With 16.2 seconds to go, the Magic were able to take the lead back when Banchero found Wendell Carter Jr. for another dunk, making the score 101-100.

With 5.3 seconds to go, Demin hit another go-ahead 3-pointer off the backboard to put the Nets back up 103-101, but the Magic had one more chance to tie or win the game.

Anthony Black inbounded the ball to Banchero, who nailed the three-pointer to win the game. Banchero finished the game with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists to lead the way for the Magic.

The Magic also had 20 points from Carter Jr. and a double-double from rookie Noah Penda with 13 points and 11 assists.

The win for the Magic is huge after a tough loss against the Washington Wizards the night before. The team can fly home happy with the win, even if they didn't play their best basketball down the stretch.

The Magic will return home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic Stories