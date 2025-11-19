Magic unlock secret part of offense vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors

Part of the Orlando Magic's success on offense comes with their strong defense.

That was apparent in the team's 121-113 win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Magic point guard Tyus Jones thinks the team was able to get things going on offense large in part due to the defense.

“I thought we did a great job of it. Staying disciplined on defense, holding them to one shot and then letting that lead into transition looks," Jones said.

"And even when we weren't able to, you know, score off of those early pushes... we kind of used that momentum into touching the paint, getting to the back side, getting [to] the second side and just using that as kind of our movement tonight. That was huge for us. We generated a lot of open looks for each other and we’re hard to stop when we play that way.”

Magic figuring out new ways to score

The Magic wanted to use their advantage with size against the smaller Warriors and it paid off in droves.

“We just did a good job of getting stops and running," Anthony Black said. "We knew we had a size advantage, so getting into the paint was something that we wanted to do, and we did a good job of that. We converted our layups, converted our fast break chances – so good job.”

The more the Magic are able to turn their defense into offense, the better off they will be. They managed to score 21 of their points off of 18 turnovers, so it played a massive part in their win over the Warriors.

If a stop can lead to a basket in transition that prevents the opponent from getting set in their half-court defense, the Magic have to capitalize.

In the meantime, the Magic are back in action as their homestand at the Kia Center continues with a game against James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.

