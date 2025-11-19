Anthony Black remains a major wildcard factor for this Magic team.



The Magic are 4-1 when Black takes at least 11 shots from the field; 8-4 when he dishes out multiple assists; 4-0 when he forces multiple steals; 2-0 when he scores 20+ PTS; 3-2 when he scores 17+ PTS; 5-3 when he scores 55% TS% or better; 4-2 when he scores 58% TS% or better.



As AB goes, this teams goes.



When Black is feelin' it, this team becomes more dynamic as north-to-south drivers.



When AB is off or not involved, the team is a little less disruptive and explosive.



The past few games, Anthony Black is rising to the occasion and meeting the moment throwing down monster slams after eurostepping with hesitation footwork through defenders showing off all the decel burst body control.



I asked Anthony Black about these monster slams and how he developed this rare style of downhill footwork, which he credited to playing a range of sports growing up, specifically his days running wide receiver routes in football:

"Definitely, I think (my footwork) definitely came from playing other sports. I played receiver, so footwork was an every day thing for me for a lot of years of my life. I think definitely you see that on the basketball court, maybe like you said my footwork comes from there. But, yeah, I guess a little bit of football, a little bit of route-running in there." - Anthony Black

Anthony Black remains an x-factor for the Orlando Magic

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dunks the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

AB has made multiple Sportscenter Top-10 worthy dunks this week against the Rockets and Warriors.



Anthony Black playing with confidence, attacking the rack downhill with explosiveness, is always exciting to see for Magic fans.

Tuesday night hosting the Warriors, AB turned on the jets off the bench for 21 PTS - 2 STL - 4 REB - 2 AST / 1 TO shooting 8/10 2P and 5/7 FT.



Sunday night in Houston, Black started in place of Suggs, scoring 18 PTS on 7/9 2P and 3/5 FT with 3 REB - 4 AST / 2 TO - 1 STL - 1 BLK.

Anthony Black highlights vs. GSW:



21 PTS

8-13 FG

+18 +/-

Here's one big play to highlight from last night's Magic - Warriors game.



Not only is Anthony Black a lethal downhill force in transition, he's finding ways to use his explosiveness attacking closeouts and driving gaps in the halfcourt.



In this nice ATO set by Jamahl Mosley, AB finds himself wide open for the baseline driving dunk off the feed from Suggs after the two set a few picks and slip a few screens for each other.



When Anthony Black plays his hardest on both ends, this Magic team is a much tougher out.

Running the Warriors of the floor with pace and winning the rebounding advantage down low weretwo keys to victory that played out well for Orlando; stopping the Steph Curry volcano, not so much.

Tristan da Silva's team ranks:



1st in C&S 3pt Volume (3.9 3PA/gm)

3rd in C&S 3pt Efficiency (41% 3P%)

T-2nd in scoring efficiency on off-ball Cuts PPP



How this one popular NBA action manipulates the defense and creates advantages for the entire offense



