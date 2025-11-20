Magic containing Stephen Curry shows defense is improving

The Orlando Magic are celebrating after their win against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Curry scored 34 points, but they did a decent job of defending him and his teammates during the second half. Anthony Black was a big part of the solution and he took a step forward in his leadership during the game.

“I think we just did a good job [of] keeping our poise," Black said.

"Even on their runs, it didn't really feel like the game was getting out [of hand]. We knew what we needed to do. We knew the mistakes we had to clean up in our timeouts. We were pretty calm today. We did a good job weathering the runs. They shoot a lot of threes so it can be tough, but we just did a good job of keeping our emotions in check for sure.”

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry lays up during the second half against the Orlando Magic. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic limit Curry in win vs. Warriors

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley was also impressed with the way the team defended Curry and Jimmy Butler III even though the box score may have suggested a poor performance.

“What’d he make... three threes in the second half? I thought that was just the attention to detail, being able to stay physical without fouling [is] the best that we could, changing the matchups on him," Mosley said.

"Again, 34 (points), we didn’t get caught in the show, which was very important for us to do, just to stay the course. You're not going to get away from this team because of the way they’re able to shoot the three. But our guys did a great job of sustaining the effort and not getting rattled at their momentum swings.”

Curry and Butler combined for 67 points, but the rest of the Warriors were held to just 46. That has become a way to keep the Warriors at bay and the Magic were able to execute that plan well.

Now, the Magic are turning the page as they take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

More Orlando Magic Stories

3 potential Magic starting lineup replacements for Paolo Banchero

Magic face tough task in Kevin Durant, Rockets on the road

Magic get first look at intriguing Nets rookie in NBA Cup game

Magic beat Nets in NBA Cup thriller despite Paolo Banchero's absence

Magic give valiant effort, but lose vs. Rockets in overtime