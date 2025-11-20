Tyus Jones breaks scoreless streak, eyes more for Magic

Orlando Magic point guard Tyus Jones is struggling to start the season, especially when it comes to scoring.

Jones, 29, went seven consecutive games without scoring but that drought ended in the team's latest win over the Golden State Warriors, where he scored eight points on 3 of 3 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jones spoke about how it felt to get out of the dry spell.

“Yeah, it felt good. It felt good to make shots and see the ball go through the hoop. [It’s] been a long few games, just with some in and outs, you know, not making shots, but obviously I know there’s more to the game than scoring. I bring more to the table than that, but at the same time, that’s a big part, right?

"You’ve got to be able to make shots, especially in this league nowadays, and that’s a part of my game, so I know it’ll come. I’m continuing to put in the work, staying in the gym and things like that. I’m still trying to find my rhythm, still trying to kind of figure out the offense, figure out my spots and things like that."

Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones drives with the ball during the second half against the Houston Rockets. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Jones beginning to turn corner

Jones still has a long way to go and he isn't at the spot he wants to be, but he is leaning on his teammates to help him get out of this slump.

"Just staying confident," Jones said. "Not letting it deter me at all. You know, Mose (Jamahl Mosley), the coaching staff, and guys in the locker room continuing to try to build me up; encouraging me to keep shooting and just keep playing my game. But it was nice tonight.”

If Jones can begin to contribute off the bench in the scoring and 3-point shooting departments, the Magic will have the opportunity to ascend in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jones and the Magic are back in action tonight as they take on James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center in Orlando.

