Cooper Flagg could play surprising position for Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are trying to figure out where Cooper Flagg fits into their plans for the upcoming season.
The No. 1 overall pick from Duke played forward in college, but that could change in the pros.
CBS Sports writer Cameron Salerno thinks Flagg could play point guard based on his Las Vegas Summer League showing.
Flagg shows growth at point guard
"Kidd wasn't joking when he said that Flagg would get some of the point guard duties during summer league. Kidd explicitly mentioned he wanted Flagg to be 'uncomfortable' by playing point guard, with the end goal of seeing how he would react. Per Synergy, Flagg served as the pick-and-roll ball handler on 15 possessions in two games. Flagg scored 11 total points on those possessions. He finished with one assist against San Antonio and four in the win over the Lakers," Salerno wrote.
"Another positive development: Flagg committed only three turnovers in those two games. Flagg was an underrated playmaker at Duke and should receive ample opportunities to create for others in the NBA. There is a clear vision for Flagg, and getting him reps at point guard in a low-stakes environment like summer league should do wonders for his long-term development."
With Kyrie Irving out for the foreseeable future, Flagg lining up at point guard could make sense for the Mavericks.
The team already has Anthony Davis playing power forward with Dereck Lively II at center, so Flagg will already be out of his natural position.
Playing point guard could feel foreign to Flagg, but it may be the spot where he makes the most impact for the Mavericks.
