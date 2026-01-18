NBA champion calls for Mavericks to rebuild, trade Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis

The NBA trade deadline is now just 18 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have found themselves in a number of trade rumors revolving around Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and other high-priced veterans that don't fit Cooper Flagg's timeline. However, they may not be taking it far enough.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins, who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics back in 2008, thinks if they're going to look to trade Anthony Davis, they need to go all-in for the rebuild and trade Kyrie Irving as well.

"You've got a generational player [Cooper Flagg], you've got your guy. I'm not just considering trading Anthony Davis, I'm trading the 33-year-old Kyrie Irving, too" Perkins started on a recent showing of NBA Countdown. "If you're talking about rebuilding, then rebuild... We want to add those young pieces to grow with [Flagg]. Kyrie Irving is 33 years old. I'm trading both him and Anthony Davis, and I'm gonna get me some draft picks, some pieces... around Cooper Flagg, and I'm looking forward to next year."

"I'm not just considering trading Anthony Davis, I'm trading the 33-year-old Kyrie Irving too. If you're talking about rebuilding, then rebuild."@KendrickPerkins weighs in on how the Mavericks should move forward with the future of the franchise 👀 pic.twitter.com/DJPNA2AWRB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 15, 2026

READ MORE: How Kyrie Irving shifts Mavericks' position at trade deadline

What is Keeping the Mavericks From Rebuilding?

Most of the trade chatter surrounding the Mavericks has stated that team governor Patrick Dumont would like to see Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving play together. Irving is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered 10 months ago against the Sacramento Kings, and Anthony Davis just suffered his fourth serious injury, ligament damage in his left hand that doesn't need surgery, since being traded to Dallas, and is expected to be out until late February, which is past the trade deadline.

That puts the Mavericks in a predicament. Davis' trade value, if there was any to begin with, has taken a nosedive, and it's seeming unlikely that the Mavericks trade him before the deadline unless it's in a full salary dump. There are still some teams showing interest, such as the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors, but they may not put enough on the table to make a trade worth it.

What could also keep Dumont from seeing this team together is that Irving's return is still unknown. Reports seem to indicate that he'll likely be cleared after the All-Star break, but depending on the team's status, they may hold him out for the rest of the season to not risk further injury in a lost year.

The Mavericks are currently 17-26 after back-to-back wins over the hapless Utah Jazz, but the Mavericks have the third-hardest remaining schedule the rest of the way. If they're 10-15 games below .500 by the trade deadline, there's no reason to let Irving play unless they want him to have a few games to shake the rust off before next season.

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks dominate Utah Jazz behind vintage Klay Thompson game

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News