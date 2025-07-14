Dallas Mavericks, ex-Warriors star Klay Thompson named to exclusive list
Klay Thompson is arguably one of the most underrated players in NBA history. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant stole a lot of his shine on the Golden State Warriors, but they don't win four championships without Thompson's elite shooting and perimeter defense.
Now a Dallas Maverick, he's aware of his place in NBA history, but is trying to add to his legacy by winning a championship with a new team.
Bleacher Report polled their NBA writers and published a list of the top 100 players in NBA history, with Thompson just squeezing in at 98th. There were some writers who didn't rank him, but he did rank as high as 72nd.
"Klay Thompson was an integral component on four championship teams with the Warriors, as his elite three-point shooting and point-of-attack defense made him an ideal complement to Stephen Curry.
"Despite over two full years lost to ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson averaged 20.4 points for the 2021-22 Warriors team that surged to a title. He then led the NBA in triples in 2022-23.
"Thompson scored 37 points in a quarter in 2015, made a record 14 threes in a game, needed just four dribbles in a 43-point game in 2019, used 11 dribbles en route to 60 points in 2016 and racked up several legendary playoff performances (especially in Game 6s).
"He is one of the greatest pure shooters to ever live. Full stop."
Thompson currently sits 5th on the all-time leaderboard for most made three-pointers in NBA history, and should be able to catch Damian Lillard this season, who will be out with an Achilles injury for likely the entire season.
