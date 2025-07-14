Jason Kidd considers himself 'lucky' to coach Cooper Flagg on Mavericks
Cooper Flagg's 2025 NBA Summer League is already over. The Dallas Mavericks decided to shut him down after his second game, a 31-point outburst against the San Antonio Spurs. It was the performance everyone was waiting for, as Flagg displayed his vast array of scoring ability from all three levels, his ability to get to the free-throw line, and how exciting he is in transition.
Dallas saw all they needed to see from its first overall pick and pulled the plug, making sure he won't get hurt the rest of the week. He's too important for the main team, and they'll let the other younger players try and prove they deserve a spot in the NBA.
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd gave a statement to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, who repeated it on SportsCenter on Monday.
"Cooper Flagg is really mature for an 18-year old. Plays both ends hard. Offensively, can score and pass. He has a high IQ defensively, solid all-around, a great young man. I'm lucky to be his coach."
Flagg struggled in his first game against the Lakers on Thursday, going 5/21 from the floor for 10 points, but he was dynamite on Saturday against the Spurs, even if the rest of the team struggled in a 76-69 loss. Ryan Nembhard and Miles Kelly will be the two players to focus on with Flagg out now.
Kidd wanted Flagg to play a lot of point guard, putting the ball in his hands to see how he'd operate as a playmaker. They'll need him to do that in the regular season with Kyrie Irving expected to miss a lot of time, but he responded well to the challenge. Even if Flagg struggled to score against the Lakers, he only had one turnover and four assists despite facing consistent blitzes and pressure.
