Mavericks' Luka Doncic On Initial Injury Report vs. Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks are traveling to face the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, and they could be doing it without their best player. Luka Doncic is listed as questionable with a left groin strain for Sunday's contest, though his designation could change before then.
Doncic appeared to be moving around gingerly in parts of the Mavs' Friday night loss to the Phoenix Suns, but he never asked to be removed from the game and played 42 minutes. He played through constant injuries at the end of last season and into the postseason and then missed this year's preseason with a calf contusion.
Dallas hasn't been able to catch a break with injuries so far this season. Dante Exum has missed every game so far after having surgery on his wrist, Maxi Kleber only played in the first few games before suffering a hamstring string, Dereck Lively II was a late scratch before the Mavs played the Indiana Pacers on Monday, and PJ Washington has missed the last two games with a knee sprain. Kleber, Washington, and Lively are all listed as doubtful in Saturday's initial injury report.
The Mavericks are sitting with a 5-4 record with road games coming up against the Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. This stretch is vital for the Mavs to keep up with the West's superior teams, but they haven't been able to stay healthy, on top of starting games slowly and letting teams abuse them on the offensive glass.
Doncic entered the season as the MVP favorite but has seen his odds slide after the Mavs' sluggish start to the season, with him averaging 28.8 PPG, 8.0 RPG, and 8.0 APG while having the lowest FG% of his career.
