'Our Bench Stinks'... Jason Kidd Furious With Mavs' Effort Against Suns
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a close but disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, falling 114-113 after a last-second free throw by Jusuf Nurkic put them ahead. It was a loss that felt all too familiar for Jason Kidd as the Mavericks let the Suns take a big lead in the first half, beat them on the offensive glass, and Dallas just couldn't get any production from a bench that is now in the bottom five in the NBA in scoring.
In his postgame press conference, Coach Kidd lit into his team and seemed furious at the lack of energy and execution, especially from his bench.
"For whatever reason, we’re getting off to a slow start, it’s gotta be addressed," Coach Kidd started. "We've talked about it, there's gotta be action... Somebody’s gotta come with some f---ing energy. We’re f---ing flat... Understanding the offensive rebounds, we've gotta be tough, no matter how many injuries we have or how small we are, the league is small. Right now, we're not doing that... Our bench stinks right now. As deep as we are, we got to get someone to f---ing participate off the bench. Somebody has to join the party to help [Kyrie Irving] and Luka [Doncic]. And that's just not happening right now. It's a team; it's not just Luka and Kai and Klay. Others have to participate. Played the whole f---ing team tonight, and we couldn't find anybody."
Kidd talked about some positives, too, specifically that the pace at which they played in the second half is how he wants them to play, but the slow starts are dooming this team. The starting lineup combined for 104 points, and their leading scorer off the bench was Dwight Powell with four points. That's where some of the issues lie until Maxi Kleber, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, and Dante Exum return.
The Mavs are also in the bottom ten in first-quarter point differential and in the bottom half for defensive rebounding. These are things the Mavs have to be better at as they start a three-game road trip at the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
