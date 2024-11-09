Luka Doncic Goes Viral After Obvious Flop in Mavericks-Suns Game
The Dallas Mavericks are 5-4 on the season after a close loss to the Phoenix Suns. They fell 114-113 as the Suns advanced to 8-1 on the season.
For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 59 points, with Doncic earning 30 of those. However, he didn't score all that efficiently as he shot 11-of-25 from the field. He added seven rebounds and seven assists, though he was a minus-seven in the box score.
While he added a decent stat line to the game, the Mavericks superstar went viral for an obvious flop, which the NBA is making a heavy emphasis on. The video of his flop garnered over 2.6 million views on one post alone and recirculated around social media to bring in even more views.
Irving scored his 29 points while shooting an efficient 10-of-17 from the field. He was a bright spot for the team as a team-high plus-nine in the box score.
After a day of rest, the Mavericks next head to a tough atmosphere by taking on the Denver Nuggets on the road as they look to maintain their winning record.
