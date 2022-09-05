Dallas Mavs Donuts: Dirk Nowitzki Is Made of Chocolate

DALLAS - Dirk Nowitzki, always a tasty treat, is suddenly made of chocolate. Who knew? Dallas Mavs Donuts ...

DONUT 1 DIRK IS CHOCOLATE

Dirk Nowitzki's jersey is up to the rafters again - but this time, it has happened in Germany, and the number is 14 jersey.

The ceremony happened with a host of Mavs dignitaries on hand - including Luka Doncic, owner Mark Cuban and coach Jason Kidd - all to celebrate the fact that No. 14 is the first and only number to be retired in the 73-year history of the German basketball federation.

Among the wonderful oddities of the weekend? A Dirk statue made entirely of chocolate.

Because ... well ... why not?

DONUT 2. SHAQ MEETS MJ

Shaq coverage ...

"Former Orlando Magic big man and current NBA on TNT star Shaquille O'Neal has been all around the world this summer. A little more than a month ago, 'DJ Diesel' was seen in Europe raving with Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Most recently, he's been in Melbourne, Australia talking about a handful of topics at his 'An Evening with Shaquille O'Neal' event. On of those topics discussed might bring back some good memories for Magic fans.

O'Neal reflected on the first time he nervously went up against NBA legend Michael Jordan."

And that reflection: "I Thought MJ Was A God'' is here.

DONUT 3. LUKA VS. TATUM

Doncic sets the tone for the Mavs.

Tatum does it all for the Celtics.

NBA scouts share their opinions about whether they'd take Luka Doncic or Jayson Tatum over the next five years. ... and no, MFFL, you needn't cast your vote. We all already know how we're voting.

DONUT 4. THE MORE YOU KNOW ...

The more you know ... the more you find out what you don't know.

Donovan Mitchell, the three-time All-Star long-rumored to be an "obvious'' get for the New York Knicks, was instead traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs send three first-round picks to the Jazz, and Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji are the other names involved.

The aftermath, beyond a simple reminder that no amount of preliminary reports or "inside predictions'' make anything final until their final?

DONUT 5. WELL, SAS IS MAD

Stephen A. Smith is livid over "his Knicks'' failing to pull off this deal.

Of course, if Stephen A. Smith was unable to pull off "livid,'' what exactly would he ever do on TV?

DONUT 6. AND SEXTON CAN'T BE HAD

The fact that Sexton is involved in the deal seemingly puts an end to the speculation (including a lot of it here at DBcom) that he might be Dallas-bound.

We think.

DONUT 7. MYLES TURNER, HOWEVER ...

And here's the trade idea we are having a hard time letting go of. Yes, Dallas signed up a couple of "bigs'' this offseason. Still ... Bringing in a hometown player like Myles Turner could solves several issues for the Dallas Mavericks, as we argue here.

DONUT 8. 'I THOUGHT ABOUT ...'

John Wall speaks candidly as ever when revealing what the last two years of his life have been like for him - which included thoughts of suicide.

DONUT 9. RUSS AND POP?

Our Grant Afseth writes, "The San Antonio Spurs may be among the top trade partners for the Los Angeles Lakers to call to take Russell Westbrook's contract.''

We've done this exercise before, and it's due again: Does this player match up with that coach?

DONUT 10. THJ TO THE RESCUE

One way for the Mavs to mitigate the loss of Jalen Brunson next season is with … Tim Hardaway Jr. Remember him? Offseason signs are promising.

DONUT 11. DSJ EXCLUSIVE

Yes, we've done it again. Our podcast sit-down with ol' Mavs pal Dennis Smith Jr., on where he's been, and hopefully, where he's going.

DONUT 12. THE FINAL WORD

"It was for me an unforgettable journey. So many of you traveled to big events and supported us. It was an unforgettable journey with you, and I want to say thank you." - Dirk to his German supporters - and to Mavs fans everywhere, really.