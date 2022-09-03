Skip to main content
LISTEN: Ex-Mavs PG Dennis Smith Jr. Talks Free Agency, Working Toward Next NBA Opportunity & More

Former Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. sits down with DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg to discuss what he's been up to this offseason, being healthy for the first time in a long time, a potential reunion with Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith ... and much more!

With NBA training camps set to begin in less than a month from now, the Dallas Mavericks still have one spot to fill – assuming no other moves are made between now and then. Given the team's need for a secondary ball-handler and playmaker off the bench, we've suggested on many occasions that the Mavs give former point guard Dennis Smith Jr. a shot ... because why not?

Given that a training camp deal is such a low-risk, but potentially high-reward move, adding Smith Jr. into the mix makes too much sense to have not happened yet in our opinion.

On Friday, Smith Jr. sat down with DallasBasketball.com's Dalton Trigg on the Mavs Step Back Podcast to discuss what he's been up to this offseason, being completely healthy and ready to go, why he'd prefer to land back in Dallas vs. other potential destinations, his standing relationships with Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, Reggie Bullock, Theo Pinson and several Mavs staffers, what he's learned from Jason Kidd in the past, and much, much more.

You can listen to the entire interview below:

Miami is where Smith Jr. has been spending a lot of time lately, where he's been playing in numerous Pro-Am games. Last week, his team won the Miami Pro League championship, and just a few days ago, he was seen going toe-to-toe with recently-traded star Donovan Mitchell, getting whatever he wanted on the offensive end.

Smith Jr. details what these pro runs have been like for him over the summer and how an unfortunate UCL injury last season is likely the reason he's still not with the Portland Trail Blazers after a promising stint.

