Spurs Among Lakers' Top Trade Options for Russell Westbrook

The expectations were high for the Los Angeles Lakers after they traded for Russell Westbrook last summer. The 33-49 record they finished the season with not only wasn't enough to make the playoffs, but it also didn't even qualify them for the play-in tournament.

Westbrook still had solid statistical averages in a reduced role during his first season with the Lakers. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. However, he struggled in just about every area that doesn't show in the box score while still shooting just 29.8 percent on 3s and averaging 3.8 turnovers.

There has been messaging from the Lakers that suggests an interest in running it back with Westbrook, but it's clear they've shopped him many times throughout the offseason. They have sought to play him more off-ball and by acquiring Patrick Beverley, it's easier to do so with more point guard options.

Regardless, moving on from Westbrook appears to be what many expect the Lakers to attempt to do at some point. He's on an expiring $47.1 million salary with a bleak outlook for being a long-term fit with the organization.

NBA Analysis Network ranked the top trade partners for the Lakers in a deal that ends the failed Westbrook experiment. Among the teams ranked was the San Antonio Spurs, coming in third on the list behind only the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.

An important factor for the Spurs is they have a massive amount of salary cap space still remaining. They can take on a greater differential in salary than most trade suitors, which would potentially assist the Lakers financially in reducing their payroll.

"With a ton of cap space available, San Antonio makes a lot of sense as a team looking to get in on the Westbrook sweepstakes," Kenneth Teape wrote. "They are focused on building for the future and would love to get their hands on some of the Lakers’ draft capital."

Among the veteran talents the Spurs could include in a trade are Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson. Both players could fill important complementary roles alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James in 2022-23.

"But, the pieces that they can send back to Los Angeles are why they are third on this list," Teape wrote. "Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson are the rumored pieces that would head to the Lakers and both would be good fits."

While the Spurs can offer some helpful talents, the Lakers have their sights set on more dynamic players. The Pacers can offer an elite rim protecting stretch-five in Myles Turner alongside with sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

The Jazz can offer highly efficient offensive players that are accustomed to filling complementary roles like Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley. Utah already has been a cooperative trade partner with the Lakers by sending Patrick Beverley.

One way the Spurs can greatly improve their appeal as a trade partner for the Lakers would be by including Jakob Poeltl. Los Angeles would land three veteran talents that could complement James and Davis immediately.

"If San Antonio were to make Jakob Poeltl available in a trade, they would vault up this list." Teape wrote. "That would be three starting caliber players, something no other team has been rumored to be offering."

A factor that should be considered is how low a potential trade partner is willing to go with their demands for draft capital to take on Westbrook's contract and to send out talent. If a team is highly motivated to clear future spending, lowering the asking price for draft capital could perhaps help in getting a deal done.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs.