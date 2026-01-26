Where Are Mavs in Power Rankings After Loss vs. Luka Doncic, Lakers?

The Dallas Mavericks have been playing in their best stretch of basketball so far this season as of late, winning four of their last five.

As a result, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann is moving them up in his weekly power rankings from No. 24 to 22, two spots higher than the previous edition.

"The Mavs had won four straight games for the first time this season, beating the Knicks and Warriors last week. And they were seven minutes from making it five straight, but then they blew a 15-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Lakers, scoring just eight points on their final 17 possessions on Saturday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Mavs’ defense will continue to be tested, with seven of their final eight games before the All-Star break coming against teams that rank in the top 10 offensively. They’ve held the Rockets (fourth) to just 108.0 points per 100 possessions (Houston’s second-worst mark vs. any opponent) in three meetings thus far, set to complete the season series on Saturday."

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mavericks Moving Up in Power Rankings

The teams that rank below the Mavericks in the power rankings are the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, and Washington Wizards.

A big reason why the Mavericks have been so successful in this recent stretch has been due to their defense.

"The Mavs rank seventh defensively and the last five games (107.8 points allowed per 100 possessions) have been their best stretch on that end of the floor since early November. Two of those games came against teams that rank in the top 10 offensively and their win last Monday was the Knicks’ worst offensive game of the season (97 points on 105 possessions)," Schuhmann wrote.

If the Mavericks can continue playing sound defense, the wins will continue to stack and that will allow them to move higher in the power rankings.

