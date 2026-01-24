Mavericks Ready to Welcome Luka Doncic, Lakers to Icy Dallas

Luka Doncic is back in Dallas. As a Los Angeles Laker. Hopefully, we'll be able to type that with him back as a Maverick at some point. In the meantime, these are always going to be emotional games.

One year ago, Doncic was a Maverick, Anthony Davis was a Laker, and Cooper Flagg was starring at Duke, thinking he'd end up in Charlotte or Washington. And in 2026, Doncic is leading the league in scoring as a Laker, Davis is on the bench as he continues to be injured, and Flagg is arguably the best player on the Mavericks. This is a weird timeline.

Luka Doncic has been tremendous for the Lakers this year, but the team around him is mostly subpar. He's averaging 33.4 PPG while also leading the league in free throws attempted and made. His three-point shooting isn't as strong as we've become accustomed to seeing, and his rebounding is a career-low, but he's still a one-man offensive engine.

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

But the team around him just isn't what Doncic needs. He had a nearly perfect roster around him in Dallas before he was traded away, and that's why Nico Harrison has been fired. Now, he's dealing with Deandre Ayton not wanting to roll hard for easy lobs or put in any effort for a rebound. Rui Hachimura is shooting well from three, but no one else is providing much assistance from deep. Austin Reaves has been tremendous when he's playing, but he's missed 20 games. It just hasn't been a good roster, and yet, Doncic and LeBron James have them contending in the West.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have mostly struggled this year, but they're riding a four-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. It's their longest winning streak of the season, and it's coming with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving remaining sidelined. Naji Marshall and Max Christie have been the driving forces of this streak, and Christie would probably like to stick it to his former team as much as Doncic does.

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) celebrates making a three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Date/Time: Saturday, January 24th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 19-26, Lakers 26-17

TV/Streaming: ABC

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +4

Over/Under: 232.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +138, Lakers -164

