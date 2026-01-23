Lakers' Luka Doncic, Mavericks Players Sound Off On Star's Return to Dallas

One of the bigger games of the regular season is on deck for the Dallas Mavericks. They're currently riding a four-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors, but their next game as part of the NBA's Rivalry Week is a home matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. That means Luka Doncic is coming back to the American Airlines Center.

It'll be just his second game back in the AAC since the trade nearly a year ago, and he cried full tears in the pregame before dropping 45 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals on his former team's head.

“Obviously, it’s always gonna feel like home there [in Dallas], but I needed that game to move on a little bit, but obviously I’ll always appreciate those fans, they were really, really tight. I think we had some special bonding, or how do you say it? So I really appreciate it all the time,” Doncic said when asked about this game after the Lakers' win on Thursday over the Clippers.

“Obviously it’s always gonna feel like home there (Dallas) but I needed that game to move on (first game back in Dallas last season) a lil bit but obviously I’ll always appreciate those fans they were really really tight. I think we had some special bonding or how do you say it?… pic.twitter.com/Bs2D0sE8bK — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) January 23, 2026

Dallas fans still love Luka Doncic, even if he's playing for another team now. It doesn't help that Anthony Davis, the main return in that trade, has hardly played. In fact, Doncic has scored more first-quarter points in a Lakers uniform than Davis has scored points at all in a Mavericks uniform. That's not helping fans with this trade.

READ MORE: Conflicting Reports Surface of Anthony Davis Trade Demand Away From Mavericks

Mavericks Players Preparing For This Matchup Against Luka Doncic, Lakers

A lot of Doncic's former teammates are ready for this matchup, too. Naji Marshall signed with the Mavs specifically to play with Doncic, and he's looking forward to this challenge.

“I love playing against Luka, that’s my guy," Marshall said. "Miss him dearly. He’s doing his thing. I know it’s gonna be loud, packed… everybody’s gonna wanna see Luka. Just to be able to continue to share the floor with Luka is a true blessing. He’s my brother. I know we’re opposite teams, and we want the win, but I just want to see the best happen for him throughout the rest of his career.

Naji Marshall speaks on the return of The Don and facing former teammate, Luka Dončić



“I love playing against Luka, that’s my guy. Miss him dearly. He’s doing his thing. I know it’s gonna be loud, packed… everybody’s gonna wanna see Luka. Just to be able to continue to share… pic.twitter.com/bsUF0Nn4PN — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) January 23, 2026

"Y'all seen Luka throughout the years. Y'all know he gets up for moments like this...You know what time he's on. So it's on us to do the best we can to come out with a victory, but Luka is definitely on that timing."

While it may be emotional for a lot of people, it's not for breakout star Max Christie, who will also be going against his former team on Saturday.

"That ship has sailed. No extra emotions, it’s just another game," Christie coldly stated.

READ MORE: 3 Overreactions as Mavericks Put Down Warriors Despite 38 points from Steph Curry

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News