Mavericks Reportedly Have High Asking Price For Veteran in Trade Talks

The NBA trade deadline is just 10 days away, and there has been a noticeable lack of action. The ONLY trade we've seen this season had Trae Young being dumped to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, as many teams around the NBA are keeping an eye on the Milwaukee Bucks to see what they do with Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is now missing time with a calf strain.

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the few teams that could be sellers at the deadline. As much as they'd like to move off Anthony Davis' contract, he's sitting out due to his fourth major injury since arriving a year ago, ligament damage in his left hand, and is likely out until the end of the month.

However, the Mavericks have a few other veterans who could be on the move. One such player is Naji Marshall, who has been playing the best basketball of his career as of late, averaging 22.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.3 APG over his last seven games, a stretch where the Mavs are 5-2. He's also on a great contract, only making $9 million this year and $9.4 million next season.

That value has the Mavericks asking for a lot in return. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, " Dallas is said to be unwilling to listen to any trade approaches that don't feature a future first-round pick," for the former undrafted forward out of Xavier.

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mavericks May Need to Sell High on Naji Marshall

The Dallas Mavericks don't have many future assets to plan around. They have their first-round pick for 2026 and then don't control it again until 2031 due to prior trades. And as they decide how best to build a team around Cooper Flagg, it's fair to wonder if Marshall is a good fit alongside him.

Marshall and Flagg have similar skillsets, as wings who could handle the ball and make plays for others and defend at a high level, but Flagg has a much higher ceiling, especially as a shooter. And it's no coincidence that Flagg has either missed games in this stretch or taken a step back.

If an offer of a first-round pick comes through for Marshall, especially if it's attached to one in this loaded draft class and an expiring contract, it's something the Mavericks have to consider.

