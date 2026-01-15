Will Cooper Flagg push through injury as Dallas Mavericks host Utah Jazz?

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Utah is coming off a tight loss on the road to the Chicago Bulls, while a valiant effort for the Mavericks fell short against the Denver Nuggets.

This game (as well as Saturday's in a rematch between these two) has big tanking ramifications. The Jazz are 2-0 against the Mavs this year, but they still sit a half-game back of the Mavs in the standings. And while some inside the Mavericks may want to make a postseason push, they're 3 games away from the Memphis Grizzlies for 10th in the West, which is the final spot for the Play-In tournament.

And if the Mavericks are looking to tank, this may a great opportunity to do so. Cooper Flagg went down on Wednesday against the Nuggets with a sprained left ankle, which is the second time this week he has rolled his left ankle. He first rolled it against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but he would return to the game and finish out, putting up a great game. But he went down in the second quarter on Wednesday again, tried to return after it, but would be ruled out coming out of the locker room from halftime.

That put his status in jeopardy for Thursday's game. And with the latest injury report, the Mavericks have him listed as doubtful. If he's unable to go, it would be just the second game this season that he's missed, as the last one was back on November 19th due to an illness. He's played through a splint on his shooting thumb, banging and bumping knees, and a few other minor ailments. But he needs to be held out before this ankle injury gets worse.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks will be without forward Anthony Davis for at least six weeks due to ligament damage suffered in his left hand, which was suffered against the Jazz a week ago. It's fair to wonder if he's played his last game as a Maverick.

Kyrie Irving remains out while he recovers from his ACL surgery on his left knee. The latest reports indicate that he may not be cleared until after the All-Star Break, and even then, they may hold him out if the season is lost.

Dante Exum (right knee surgery) and Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery) will be out for the season.

Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain) and P.J. Washington (right ankle injury management) are questionable to play. Max Christie (illness) is doubtful.

For the Jazz, they'll be without Lauri Markkanen (illness), Walker Kessler (left shoulder injury recovery), and Georges Niang (Left Foot; Fourth Metatarsal Stress Reaction).

