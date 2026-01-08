Dallas Mavericks hoping to avenge another loss, this time against Utah Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks are in the middle of a three-game road trip. They just beat the Sacramento Kings in a 100-98 barn-burner in which the Mavs only led for about three minutes. If not for Brandon Williams making a rare three-pointer, and the Kings missing three chances for a win down the stretch, who knows how that game might've ended up.

Their next challenge will be against the Utah Jazz. The Mavs have already lost one game on the road to the Jazz this year, falling 140-133 in overtime back on December 15th. Cooper Flagg had his best game of the season against the Jazz, putting up a ridiculous 42 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, getting a decent chunk of his points at the free throw line.

Flagg has been struggling a little bit recently, though. He had 20 points against the Kings, but he's averaged 14.3 PPG over the last four days while shooting 35.5% from the floor. He has been asked to play point guard more, which has resulted in the offense looking really rough at times.

There have been a lot of trade rumors surrounding Anthony Davis all season, but it has really picked up in the last 24 hours after the Atlanta Hawks traded Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. After the trade was made, it came out that the Hawks are going to be aggressive in their pursuit of another big name, and that name seems to be Davis. We could be closing in on his final games as a Maverick.

The Jazz enter this game having lost five straight, and their pick is top-eight protected, so they may start to lose some more games in an effort to keep that pick. That may be tough because Keyonte George has been electric this year, averaging 24.3 PPG. He may not win the Most Improved Player Award, but he would have a good argument for it.

Lauri Markkanen has also bounced back to be playing really well this year, to the point where the Jazz may finally look to trade him.

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

Date/Time: Thursday, January 8th, 8 p.m. CST

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

Team Records: Mavericks 14-23, Jazz 12-24

TV/Streaming: MavsTV, KFAA, KJZZ, NBA League Pass

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -5

Over/Under: 242.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -186, Jazz +156

