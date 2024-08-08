Ex-Nuggets Coach’s Message for Team After Nikola Jokic’s Olympic Performance
After losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs last season, it's clear that the Denver Nuggets aren't good enough to win a championship. While Nikola Jokic frequently has historic performances on the big stages, he needs more from his teammates - a sentiment shared by former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl.
As Team USA rallied off a historic comeback 17-point comeback against Serbia, there was one clear idea that many had while watching - Nikola Jokic is still the best player in the NBA. No one would have predicted Sebia and Jokic would have such a massive lead over a star-studded USA Team, but it shows how important the gravity of Jokic truly is. That's exactly why the Nuggets can't let him down after last season.
"If the Nuggets don’t break the second, third, fourth, whatever apron to help Jokic get another NBA championship or two, I don’t know what to say," former head coach George Karl said on social media.
After losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the offseason, it's hard to say that the Denver Nuggets are going to be better in 2024-25 than they were last season. The team had the best starting lineup in the NBA, with a very thin bench, and now they don't have that starting lineup anymore.
Nikola Jokic is still under 30 years old and looks like a player who could play well into his 30s. There is a major responsibility on the Denver Nuggets to make sure they maximize Nikola Jokic while they can.
