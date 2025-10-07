Nuggets Champion Claims Nikola Jokic Is Holy Icon in Denver
Despite being the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Nikola Jokic has developed into the best basketball player in the world. The Denver Nuggets superstar center has won three NBA MVP awards and took the franchise to its first-ever championship in 2023. Jokic has not only cemented himself as the greatest player in Nuggets history, but he continues to mark himself as an NBA legend.
While Jokic has made an incredible impact on the NBA, what has his impact in Denver been like?
Jokic's influence in Denver
Former Nuggets forward Valtko Čančar, who was part of the Nuggets' 2023 title run and played six seasons with the franchise, had as high praise for Jokic as anyone could imagine, comparing his impact in Denver to that of religious figures.
"You know, some people believe in God, some in Allah... but in Denver, they believe in Nikola," Čančar said on an appearance of X&O's CHAT. "Like he’s a holy icon — you come home, kiss his picture, and go to bed. I mean... that’s how it is for them. And... and again, I’m super grateful. I really appreciate now what it meant to be a part of playoff basketball for that many years in a row."
Of course, this may be an exaggeration by Čančar when speaking on Jokic's influence, but the three-time MVP has arguably become the greatest athlete in Denver sports history. Taking the Nuggets to their first title in franchise history certainly helped cement him as a legend in Denver, and putting his impact and influence into words is certainly a challenge, but Čančar gave it his best shot.
Čančar also added, "While I was in Denver, every year we made the playoffs. Thanks to Nikola. I think people are ungrateful because now they just expect the team to be in the playoffs... But if we didn't have Nikola — let's not lie to ourselves — it would be hard for us to make the playoffs... We're really ungrateful because now we expect Nikola to work miracles."
Jokic has done everything he can for the franchise, and Čančar is right about expectations completely shifting because he is on the roster. With a player of his caliber, it would be a major disappointment if the Nuggets missed the playoffs or were even eliminated in the first round, which is a huge culture shift from what Denver was like before.
