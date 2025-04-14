Aaron Judge Saluted Military in Reaction to World Baseball Classic Captaincy
Aaron Judge is Captain America.
Team USA manager Mark DeRosa on Monday announced that Judge was named the captain for the Americans in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Shortly after the announcement on MLB Network, Judge was asked what it means to him to wear "USA" on his chest.
"Just getting a chance to represent this country," Judge said. "What this country means to me—Honestly, every game during the national anthem, God Bless America... It's a time to reflect about all the brave men and women that have fought for this country and given me the opportunity to step on a baseball field and play a game that I love.
"So, now getting a chance to have USA across my chest and represent the great people in our country and represent what this country means—it's a great opportunity."
Speaking at a news conference after the announcement of his captaincy, Judge expanded upon his salute to the American military, adding that being named the team's captain is "humbling."
"Getting a chance to represent our country," Judge said. "I kinda said it earlier this morning, but thinking about all the brave men and women that have fought for this country, and laid their lives down for us to get a chance, and especially me get a chance, to go out here and play a game.
"It's a pretty humbling experience. Just happy to represent the US and happy to be your captain."
DeRosa explained that he informed Los Angeles Angels superstar—and 2023 Team USA captain—Mike Trout of his decision to name Judge the captain for the 2026 squad. Trout replied simply, "He should be."
Judge is not only the perfect ambassador for the Yankees as the team's captain, but he's also that for the sport as well.