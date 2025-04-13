Michael Malone Had Classy Message for Nuggets Fans Days After Surprise Firing
The timing of the Denver Nuggets' firing of head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth was a shocker. Denver cleaned house with just three games left in their regular season schedule while they prepare for the NBA playoffs.
Apparently, though, Malone and Booth's simultaneous departures were less of a surprise for those within the organization based on a reported rift between the two which negatively impacted the team. According to an ESPN report, Nuggets president Josh Kroenke wanted to make the move at February's All-Star break, but an eight-game winning streak spared Malone and Booth.
As the NBA's regular season reaches its conclusion Sunday and the Nuggets work out their seeding in the Western Conference playoffs, Malone took the opportunity to say "thank you." In Sunday's edition of The Denver Post, Malone took out a full page to thank his former players, coaching staff, ownership and Nuggets fans.
"To Nuggets nation, it has been my absolute pleasure to lead and fight for our team every night," Malone wrote via The Denver Post's Nuggets reporter Bennett Durando. "To help bring Denver its first NBA championship is an accomplishment that I will always cherish. I will be forever grateful for the unwavering love and support you showed me and my family. Denver is home, and being your coach has been my privilege."
Malone coached the Nuggets for 10 seasons and led the team to a title in 2023, the first in franchise history. David Adelman, an assistant on Malone's staff, took over as interim coach following the longtime coach's sudden departure. The Nuggets finish their regular season Sunday against the Houston Rockets as they battle for playoff positioning.