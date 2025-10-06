Jonas Valančiūnas Reveals Clear Goal After Joining Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets bolstered their frontcourt over the course of their many offseason tweaks this summer in the form of adding veteran center Jonas Valanciunas by swapping Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings.
The 33-year-old big man enters his 14th season in the league as a key addition to the Nuggets' championship-aspiring roster, backing up Nikola Jokic at the five and someone who's able to play heavy minutes to contribute with rebounding and size.
Valanciunas knows he'll have to be a big piece of the puzzle for Denver this year, and has one ultimate goal for the season ahead in his new home above anything else: winning.
“The biggest thing that excites me is the opportunity to win," Valanciunas said of the Nuggets during media day. "At my age, I gotta put everything to winning. I don't need to improve. I don't need to impress somebody. I want to do everything to win a chip; to go all the way."
"So I’m here to do whatever. Whatever my role takes, I’m ready to do it. We have a great opportunity to do this, so we've just got to dive in. All of us."
Last season, Valanciunas split time with the Kings and Washington Wizards to average 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field–– remaining productive on both squads, but not really playing for the highest stakes.
This year is a total 180 for Valanciunas. The Nuggets, still at the top of the mountain for NBA contenders, will be clawing for that deep postseason run once again this year. It's a situation primed for success that Valanciunas hasn't truly been a part of in his previous 13 years, having never made it past the second round once through eight appearances.
Earlier this summer, there were whispers of Valanciunas having a strong desire to sign over the offseason in Greece with Panathinaikos before he would end up shutting those rumors down, and now reporting to Denver for the chance to win an NBA title.
And during his media day presser, Valanciunas cleared the air once more: he's happy to be in Denver, and he's ready to do all it takes for whatever the Nuggets need from him.
"One thing I want to clarify is, I'm here. I'm happy to be here, and I'm going to dive in to do everything to win more games than ever," Valanciunas said.
"So, I think we're in a great opportunity to compete for the highest level. It's a lot of work to do... But, we're capable, we have a great group of guys, strong individually."
Expect Valanciunas, motivated and confident for the year ahead, to fill in as a perfect complement behind Jokic in the frontcourt as a quality backup center; and even someone that head coach David Adelman sees playing next to his superstar big at some points this season.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Bruce Brown Shares Honest Reaction on First Game Back With Nuggets
- Nuggets Predicted to Produce First-Time All-Star This Season
- Nuggets' Jalen Pickett Drains Impressive Preseason Buzzer Beater
- Tim Hardaway Jr. Explains Why He Signed With Nuggets
- Nuggets Confirm Nikola Jokic's Status for Preseason Opener