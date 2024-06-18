Jayson Tatum Joins LeBron James, Nikola Jokic on Historic NBA Finals List
Jayson Tatum may not have won the NBA Finals MVP in these playoffs, but he still made history in the process.
On Monday night, Jayson Tatum became only the 6th player in NBA history to lead his team in playoff points, rebounds, and assists while winning the title. The only other players to do this were Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Larry Bird.
During the 2024 NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.0 steals on 39/26/93 shooting from the field. Tatum struggled tremendously from the field, but his massive Game 5 is what led him to lead in every category during the NBA Finals as a whole. In Game 5, Jayson Tatum put up 31 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals on 46% shooting from the field. For as bad Tatum shot throughout the finals, his big Game 5 and Game 3 were just as important as anything Jrue Holiday or Jaylen Brown did.
Now that Jayson Tatum has finally won a championship with the Boston Celtics, it's going to be very interesting to see how the narratives unfold next season. Critics have been casting doubt on him throughout the past few years for never winning an NBA championship. Now that Tatum has finally done it, what will they have to say now?
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement