Jayson Tatum Joins LeBron James, Nikola Jokic on Historic NBA Finals List

Jayson Tatum is the 6th player in NBA history to lead his team in playoff points, rebounds, and assists while winning the title:



πŸ€ Jayson Tatum (2024)

πŸ€ Nikola Jokic (2023)

πŸ€ LeBron James (2012, 2013, 2016)

πŸ€ Tim Duncan (2003)

πŸ€ Hakeem Olajuwon (1994)

πŸ€ Larry Bird (1984) pic.twitter.com/x3PCobej4G