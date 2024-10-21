Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook Practice Video

Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook are creating a strong connection before the Denver Nuggets season.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena.
The Denver Nuggets will begin the 2024-25 NBA regular season on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While it was an underwhelming preseason for the Nuggets, as they went just 1-4 in their five games, this is a veteran group that projects to be ready when the regular season begins.

Denver implemented some new rotation pieces this preseason, including nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. Expected to begin the season as Denver’s backup point guard, Westbrook will also spend a good about of time with Nikola Jokic as he helps the three-time MVP with ball handling duties.

A video from Nuggets practice on Monday has emerged that shows Westbrook knocking down a three-point shot off a pass from Jokic.

Nuggets fans have been reacting to this video from Harrison Wind of DNVR.

Via @JohnavanJangle: "If he can shoot 35% from 3, give him a key to the city"

Via @donjazz45man: "Interesting… Russ shot looks a little different. Less dependence on legs and releasing much quicker and on the way up instead of a delayed jump shot release that is wildly inconsistent. I like it"

Via @beslaa44: "cleannn"

Via @WEG0NEGHOST: "Bang"

Westbrook works hard on his three-point shot every offseason, and this summer was no different. That work showed during the preseason, as Westbrook converted on five of his nine three-point attempts (55.6 percent).

Playing next to Jokic, Westbrook will have a lot of catch and shoot opportunities.

