NBA Fans React to Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook Practice Video
The Denver Nuggets will begin the 2024-25 NBA regular season on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While it was an underwhelming preseason for the Nuggets, as they went just 1-4 in their five games, this is a veteran group that projects to be ready when the regular season begins.
Denver implemented some new rotation pieces this preseason, including nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. Expected to begin the season as Denver’s backup point guard, Westbrook will also spend a good about of time with Nikola Jokic as he helps the three-time MVP with ball handling duties.
A video from Nuggets practice on Monday has emerged that shows Westbrook knocking down a three-point shot off a pass from Jokic.
Nuggets fans have been reacting to this video from Harrison Wind of DNVR.
Via @JohnavanJangle: "If he can shoot 35% from 3, give him a key to the city"
Via @donjazz45man: "Interesting… Russ shot looks a little different. Less dependence on legs and releasing much quicker and on the way up instead of a delayed jump shot release that is wildly inconsistent. I like it"
Via @beslaa44: "cleannn"
Via @WEG0NEGHOST: "Bang"
Westbrook works hard on his three-point shot every offseason, and this summer was no different. That work showed during the preseason, as Westbrook converted on five of his nine three-point attempts (55.6 percent).
Playing next to Jokic, Westbrook will have a lot of catch and shoot opportunities.
