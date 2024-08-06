Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets Teammates React to His Game Against Australia
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic led Serbia to a Paris Olympics quarterfinals victory over Australia on Tuesday. It was a historic win for Serbia, as they completed a 24-point comeback, the biggest in Olympics history.
Jokic was dominant, recording 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in the win. Especially good down the stretch, Jokic did a little bit of everything in the overtime period to secure this win for Serbia.
Just in the extra period alone, Jokic tallied four points, two rebounds, two steals, one block, and one assist to lead Serbia to the semifinals.
The basketball world has been reacting to this incredible performance from Jokic, including his Nuggets teammates. Tuned into this Serbia vs. Australia game, both Peyton Watson and Christian Braun reacted to their NBA teammate's dominance.
Both Watson and Braun have seen Jokic take over countless NBA games, including in the 2023 NBA Finals when he led Denver to their first championship in franchise history. Still considered the best player in the world by many, Jokic has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards, and is looking to add a gold medal to his list of basketball achievements.
Serbia will play the winner of USA vs. Brazil in the semifinals, a game USA is heavily favored to win. Having fallen to USA in the Group Phase, Serbia will have a tough test if that is their matchup.
