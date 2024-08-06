Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets Teammates React to His Game Against Australia

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic led Serbia to a Paris Olympics quarterfinals win over Australia

Joey Linn

Mar 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on with guard Christian Braun (0) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena.
Mar 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on with guard Christian Braun (0) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic led Serbia to a Paris Olympics quarterfinals victory over Australia on Tuesday. It was a historic win for Serbia, as they completed a 24-point comeback, the biggest in Olympics history.

Jokic was dominant, recording 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and four steals in the win. Especially good down the stretch, Jokic did a little bit of everything in the overtime period to secure this win for Serbia.

Just in the extra period alone, Jokic tallied four points, two rebounds, two steals, one block, and one assist to lead Serbia to the semifinals.

The basketball world has been reacting to this incredible performance from Jokic, including his Nuggets teammates. Tuned into this Serbia vs. Australia game, both Peyton Watson and Christian Braun reacted to their NBA teammate's dominance.

Both Watson and Braun have seen Jokic take over countless NBA games, including in the 2023 NBA Finals when he led Denver to their first championship in franchise history. Still considered the best player in the world by many, Jokic has won three of the last four NBA MVP awards, and is looking to add a gold medal to his list of basketball achievements.

Serbia will play the winner of USA vs. Brazil in the semifinals, a game USA is heavily favored to win. Having fallen to USA in the Group Phase, Serbia will have a tough test if that is their matchup.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News