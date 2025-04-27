Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Clippers Game 4

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made NBA history in Game 4's win against the LA Clippers

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Coming off back-to-back losses to the LA Clippers to fall behind 2-1 in their first-round playoff series, the Denver Nuggets made a statement in Game 4.

In a wild game, the Nuggets and Clippers went to the final buzzer, but Denver came out on top to steal a win in LA. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon threw down a buzzer-beater dunk as time expired to tie the series 2-2, but the star of Saturday's game was certainly three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) intercepts a pass for Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jokic dropped 36 points, 21 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals in Saturday's win on 14-25 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range. Jokic joins Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA players to record 35/20/5 in a playoff game in the last 20 years.

Jokic is now averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in Denver's first-round series against the Clippers. Jokic has also become the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a four-game playoff span, per Stathead.

Jokic has the potential to win his fourth NBA MVP award over a five-year span this season, but being able to play at this high of a level when it matters in the playoffs is another skill. Jokic is having a historic postseason so far, but it means nothing if they cannot make it past the first round.

Jokic and the Nuggets will now head into a pivotal Game 5 against the Clippers on Tuesday, back in LA, as both teams look to take a commanding 3-2 series lead.

