Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs Clippers Game 4
Coming off back-to-back losses to the LA Clippers to fall behind 2-1 in their first-round playoff series, the Denver Nuggets made a statement in Game 4.
In a wild game, the Nuggets and Clippers went to the final buzzer, but Denver came out on top to steal a win in LA. Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon threw down a buzzer-beater dunk as time expired to tie the series 2-2, but the star of Saturday's game was certainly three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.
Jokic dropped 36 points, 21 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals in Saturday's win on 14-25 shooting from the field and 3-6 from three-point range. Jokic joins Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA players to record 35/20/5 in a playoff game in the last 20 years.
Jokic is now averaging 28.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in Denver's first-round series against the Clippers. Jokic has also become the first player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a four-game playoff span, per Stathead.
Jokic has the potential to win his fourth NBA MVP award over a five-year span this season, but being able to play at this high of a level when it matters in the playoffs is another skill. Jokic is having a historic postseason so far, but it means nothing if they cannot make it past the first round.
Jokic and the Nuggets will now head into a pivotal Game 5 against the Clippers on Tuesday, back in LA, as both teams look to take a commanding 3-2 series lead.