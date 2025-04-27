Nikola Jokic Breaks Silence on Controversial Finish in Nuggets-Clippers
The Denver Nuggets won a thrilling Game Four against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, 101-99.
Aaron Gordon was the hero for the Nuggets, grabbing a Nikola Jokic heave at the buzzer and finishing with a dunk as time expired.
After the game, Jokic said he wanted to take the last shot and didn't want to the Clippers any time. "I missed the whole basket. AG was in the right spot like he always is."
The Nuggets bounced back to win Game Four after losing 117-83 in Game Three.
Jokic said the Nuggets were amazing for three quarters on Saturday, but they stopped playing in the fourth. "They made shots. They were in the zone. We didn't react, and we weren't aggressive. We need to be much better," said Jokic before noting that whether you win by one or by 30, they still won and tied the series at two.
Jokic noted that the Nuggets wanted to be aggressive and set the tone.
The Nuggets entered the fourth quarter up 85-65 before the Clippers stormed back to take the lead 97-96 with 1:11 left on a Bogdan Bogdanovic tip. Jokic tied the game with a free throw and then hit a go-ahead bucket with 16 seconds left.
Ivica Zubac tied the game with a tip-in with eight seconds left before Gordon's heroics as time expired.
Game Five is set for Tuesday in Denver.