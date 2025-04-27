Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Breaks Silence on Controversial Finish in Nuggets-Clippers

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic about the insane buzzer-beating finish against the LA Clippers

Jeremy Lambert

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets won a thrilling Game Four against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, 101-99.

Aaron Gordon was the hero for the Nuggets, grabbing a Nikola Jokic heave at the buzzer and finishing with a dunk as time expired.

After the game, Jokic said he wanted to take the last shot and didn't want to the Clippers any time. "I missed the whole basket. AG was in the right spot like he always is."

The Nuggets bounced back to win Game Four after losing 117-83 in Game Three.

Jokic said the Nuggets were amazing for three quarters on Saturday, but they stopped playing in the fourth. "They made shots. They were in the zone. We didn't react, and we weren't aggressive. We need to be much better," said Jokic before noting that whether you win by one or by 30, they still won and tied the series at two.

Jokic noted that the Nuggets wanted to be aggressive and set the tone.

The Nuggets entered the fourth quarter up 85-65 before the Clippers stormed back to take the lead 97-96 with 1:11 left on a Bogdan Bogdanovic tip. Jokic tied the game with a free throw and then hit a go-ahead bucket with 16 seconds left.

Ivica Zubac tied the game with a tip-in with eight seconds left before Gordon's heroics as time expired.

Game Five is set for Tuesday in Denver.

